 A New Book Celebrates 25 Years of Higher Ground Concert Posters | Visual Art | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 29, 2023 Arts + Life » Visual Art

A New Book Celebrates 25 Years of Higher Ground Concert Posters 

By

Published March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 29, 2023 at 10:04 a.m.

ECHO: A Survey at 25 Years of Sounds, Art and Ink on Paper is available for purchase at echo.highergroundmusic.com. $59.50.

A book launch party will be held on Saturday, April 1, 6 p.m., at Iskra Print Collective in Burlington. karmabirdhouse.co

The original print version of this article was headlined "Wall of Sound | A new book celebrates 25 years of Higher Ground concert posters"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Visual Art »

About The Author

Amy Lilly
Bio:
 Amy Lilly has been a contributing arts writer for Seven Days since 2007.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Visual Art

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation