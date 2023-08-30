A Shark Show Brings Bite to the Champlain Valley Fair 

click to enlarge Alison Novak ©️ Seven Days

"Live Shark Encounter" show at the Champlain Valley Fair

Draft horses. Dairy cows. Racing pigs. They're all animals you'd expect to find at the Champlain Valley Fair. But this year, a surprising aquatic addition has joined the barnyard menagerie: a trio of nurse sharks.

At 12:30 p.m. on Monday, spectators lined metal bleachers in a shady corner of the Essex Junction fairgrounds in advance of the first of three "Live Shark Encounter" shows of the day. The sharks, sporting whisker-like appendages that resembled fangs, floated languidly on the bottom of a long, rectangular tank, as Muzak versions of Bob Marley tunes played from speakers.

"That's crazy," one school-age kid said when he spotted the animals.

"Those are some big fish, huh?" an older man asked his companion.

"These aren't the big white sharks," a woman said, a tinge of disappointment in her voice.

Felipe Velarde of California — the show's energetic, wet suit-clad host — was there to set the record straight. Nurse sharks, among the most common shark species, aren't as aggressive as great whites. But, he said, the bottom-dwellers attack when provoked.

That didn't stop Velarde from donning a scuba mask and jumping into the tank.

Speaking through an underwater microphone, he introduced the animals. In their earlier lives, 7-year-old Rosita lived in a bathtub in Mazatlán, Mexico; 9-year-old Abby resided in a Florida aquarium's touch tank; and 11-year-old "big boy" Jimmy, measuring around six and a half feet long, was kept at a cancer research center in Texas.

Before getting out of the tank, Velarde retrieved a serrated shark tooth from the bottom, then handed it over to a kid in the stands.

Everyone else could have one, too, Velarde told the audience: "You just got to climb in there and get it yourself."