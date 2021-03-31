Act 250 Notice Application 4C0436-32A Prehearing Conference 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On August 21, 2020, Bolton Valley Resort filed an Act 250 application for a project generally described as the construction of approximately 7.2 miles of new lift-served mountain bike trails at Bolton Valley Resort. The project is located at Bolton Valley Access Road in Bolton, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on March 26, 2021.
This Project will be evaluated by the District 4 Environmental Commission in accordance with the 10 environmental criteria of 10 V.S.A. § 6086(a). A copy of the application and plans for this project are available for review online at the Natural Resources Board web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking on "Act 250 Database" and entering project number 4C0436-32A.
Pursuant to Act 250 Rules 16 and 20, the Commission is convening an online Prehearing Conference ("PHC"). A PHC, in summary, has narrow goals and is designed to identify the parties and the issues. The PHC will be followed by the issuance of a Prehearing Conference Report and Order ("PHCRO"), which will prescribe any informational filing requirements, preliminary party status rulings, and the scheduling of a merits hearing at a later date.
Note to Prospective Parties: Pursuant to Vermont statute and Act 250 Rules, any person seeking to participate as a party to this proceeding MUST make such a party status request "on or before the first prehearing conference." Accordingly, all prospective parties are obligated to log in or call into the PHC scheduled below, or to file a written party status petition in advance to the Commission at NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Failure to timely appear on the PHC call or video conference call, or to timely file a written request by the date of the PHC, thereafter bars a person from participating as a party in the proceeding, and any such person will thereafter lack legal standing to appeal any decision on this matter made by the District Commission. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) State of Emergency, all prospective parties are asked to supply an email address, a street address, and a mailing address to the District Commission by email (NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov) for receiving service of notices on the proceedings.
A Prehearing Conference is hereby scheduled to convene:
Date: April 14, 2021
Time: 2:30PM via Microsoft Teams (see below)
There will be no site visit associated with the Prehearing Confrence.
Prehearing Conference Instructions: Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), this Prehearing Conference will necessarily be conducted remotely via Microsoft Teams video conferencing software. To receive a Microsoft Teams invitation via email, please e-mail the District Coordinator (rachel.lomonaco@vermont.gov) by no later than April 12, 2021, at 4:30 PM. If you are unable to participate using the Microsoft Teams platform, you may still call in to the conference with the following information:
• Dial: 802-828-7667
• Enter Conference ID: 683 929 546#
If you would like further information regarding participation in this Prehearing Conference, please contact the District Coordinator (rachel.lomonaco@vermont.gov) by no later than April 12, 2021, at 4:30 PM. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs.
Dated this 29th day of March 2021.
By: /s/Rachel Lomonaco
Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
