Act 250 Notice Application 4C0473-7A And Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On June 4, 2021, BPLP, LLC, 85 Meadowland Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application 4C0473- 7A for partial findings under Criterion 9(B) (primary agricultural soils) to release an existing on-site mitigation area for primary agricultural soils. The project is located on 85 Meadowlands Drive, in South Burlington, VT. The Commission intends to narrow the scope of the hearing to Criteria 9B (primary agricultural soils) unless that scope is expanded by the Commission at the hearing.
A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 9:30AM at the Essex Junction District Office of the Agency of Natural Resources, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, Vermont. A site visit will be held before the hearing at 8:30AM at the site, meeting in the parking lot of 85 Meadowland Drive in South Burlington, Vermont.
The following persons or organizations may participate in the hearing for this project:
1. Statutory parties: The municipality, the municipal planning commission, the regional planning commission, and any adjacent municipality, municipal planning commission or regional planning commission if the project lands are located on a town boundary and affected state agencies are entitled to party status.
2. Adjoining property owners and others: May participate as parties to the extent that they have a particularized interest that may be affected by the proposed project under the Act 250 criteria.
3. Non-party participants: The District Commission, on its own motion or by petition, may allow others to participate in the hearing without being accorded party status.
If you plan on participating in the hearing on behalf of a group or organization, please bring: 1) a written description of the organization, its purposes, and the nature of its membership (T.10, § 6085(c)(2)(B)); 2) documentation that prior to the date of the hearing, you were duly authorized to speak for the organization; and 3) that the organization has articulated a position with respect to the Project's impacts under specific Act 250 Criteria.
For additional information regarding participation in this hearing please contact the Coordinator at the phone number or email address below before the date of the first hearing. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this public hearing, please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs.
If you feel that any of the District Commission members listed on the attached Certificate of Service under "For Your Information" may have a conflict of interest, or if there is any other reason a member should be disqualified from sitting on this case, please contact the District Coordinator as soon as possible, no later than prior to the date of the first hearing or prehearing conference.
The application can be viewed at the NRB web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov). From the menu at the bottom of the page, select "Act 250 Database." Then, enter the Project Number "4C0473-7A."
Dated this 18th day of June 2021.
BY: /s/Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
