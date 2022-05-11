Act 250 Notice Application 4C0566-3B And Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On April 4, 2022, Frank W. Whitcomb Construction Corp., PO Box 1000, Walpole, NH 03608 and Vermont Blacktop Corp., 84 Whitcomb Street, Colchester, VT 05446 filed application number 4C0566-3B for a project generally described as request for a 350,000-ton annual Hot Mix Asphalt ("HMA") production limit and the installation of various physical upgrades to its HMA plant including: (1) after-the-fact construction of a Maxam Raptor Mixing Drum and associated emission capture equipment; (2) after-the-fact construction of two additional HMA storage silos and associated conveyors; (3) after-the-fact construction of silo and conveyor emission control systems for all four HMA storage silos and conveyors; (4) construction of truck load-out emissions control system; and (5) after-the-fact construction to raise the HMA plant stack from 78 feet to 98 feet tall. The project is located at the existing F. W. Whitcomb Quarry at 115 Whitcomb Street in Colchester, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on April 14, 2022 after the receipt of supplemental evidence.
A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:30am at the Essex Junction District Office of the Agency of Natural Resources, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, Vermont. A site visit will be held before the hearing at 8:30am at the site, meeting at 115 Whitcomb Street in Colchester, Vermont.
This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0566-3B).
To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov.
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 2, 2022
By: /s/Rachel Lomonaco
Rachel Lomonaco
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
