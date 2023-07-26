Act 250 Notice Application 4c1013r-3 And Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1013R-3 from John & Pauline Fife, 303 East Wacker Drive, Suite 2401, Chicago, IL 60601 was received on May 18, 2023 and deemed complete on July 13, 2023. The project is generally described as an after the fact permit for the re-development of a 4,637 square foot two-story single-family dwelling unit into an approximately 4,637 square feet three-story single-family dwelling unit, with a walk out basement (the Project). The project is located at 377 Cobblestone Circle in South Burlington, Vermont.
The District 4 Environmental Commission will hold a site visit on August 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM and a public hearing on the application following the site visit on August 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM. The public hearing will be held at 111 West Street, Building 2, Essex Junction, Vermont.
This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1013R-3). To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected].
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Kaitlin Hayes, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.
Dated July 18, 2023.
By: /s/Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
