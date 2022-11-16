Act 250 Notice Application 4C1106-5 AND Hearing 10 V.S.A. 6001 - 6111 

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On September 26, 2022, O'Brien Eastview LLC, 1855 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403, filed application number 4C1106-5 for a project generally described the development of approximately 102 acres of land including subdivision of 42 new lots, construction of 155 dwelling units and construction of infrastructure improvements consisting of 7608 feet of roadways, recreation paths and sidewalks. The project is located in South Burlington, Vermont, adjacent to Old Farm Road, Kimball Avenue, Kennedy Drive and Eldredge Street.
The Applicant requests full findings of fact and authorization to construct the infrastructure and park spaces shown, as well as 155 for-sale single family, duplex and triplex dwelling units. This Application seeks Master Plan findings of fact for the remaining lots not associated with the 155 housing units and park spaces proposed under Criteria 1 (Air Pollution), 1(A) (Headwaters), 1(D) (Floodways), 1(F) (Shorelines), 1(G) (Wetlands), 5(A) and (B) (Traffic and Transportation), 8 (Historic Sites, 8(A) (Necessary Wildlife Habitat), 9(B) (Primary Agricultural Soils), 9(C) (Productive Forest Soils), 9(D) and (E) (Earth Resources), and 9(L) (Settlement Patterns). The project is located at 500 Old Farm Road in South Burlington, Vermont. The District 4 Environmental Commission will hold a site visit on 12/01/2022 at 8:00AM and a public hearing on the application following the site visit on 12/01/2022 at 9:30AM. The public hearing will be held at 111 West St. Essex Junction, Vermont.
This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1106-5). To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov.
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Kaitlin Hayes, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.
Dated November 2, 2022.
By: /s/Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
kaitlin.hayes@vermont.gov
