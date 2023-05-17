Act 250 Notice Application 4c1110-4 and Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1110-4 from The Snyder Group, Inc. 4076 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482 and Essex Alliance Church of the Christian & Missionary Alliance, 37 Old Stage Road, Essex, VT 05452 was received on March 31, 2023, and deemed complete on May 8, 2023. The project is generally described as the creation of 119 new lots and the construction of 16 single family carriage homes, 20 duplex units in 10 buildings, 72 townhouses, 36 condominium flats, two 66 unit apartment buildings, and a 65 unit senior living facility including construction of a new neighborhood park, multiple open space lots, public streets, utilities, and intersection improvements at VT Route 2A and Alpine Drive (the Project).
The District 4 Environmental Commission will hold a site visit on June 22, 2023, at 8:00am. Directions for parking at the site: Those attending the site visit may park in one of the three spots at the end of the pavement on Alpine Dr. in Williston or along the northern side of Alpine Dr. Additionally, the back row of parking spaces at the Vermont State Employees Credit Union bank will be available for those attending the site visit, located at 1755 Essex Road Williston, VT, accessed off Alpine Drive. A public hearing will be held on the application following the site visit on June 22, 2023, at 9:30am. The public hearing will be held at 111 West Street, Building 2, Essex Junction, VT 05452.
This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1110-4). To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected].
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Kaitlin Hayes, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.
Dated May 12, 2023
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
