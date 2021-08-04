Act 250 Notice Application #4C1274-1 and Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093 

On June 18, 2021, A & C Realty, LLC, 31 Commerce Avenue, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application #4C1274-1 for a project described as (1) 150,000 cy of bedrock removal, processing and shipment of material off-site; and (2) the construction of two additional 20,000 sf commerical buildings with associated site improvements. The project is located at 123 Old Colchester Road, in Essex, VT. This project will be evaluated by the District 4 Environmental Commission in accordance with the 10 environmental criteria of 10 V.S.A., § 6086(a).
A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday August 24, 2021 at 9:00AM at the Essex Junction District Office of the Agency of Natural Resources, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, Vermont. A site visit will be held before the hearing at 8:30AM at the site, meeting on the access road to the site at 123 Old Colchester Road in Essex, VT.
The following persons or organizations may participate in the hearing for this project:
1. Statutory parties: The municipality, the municipal planning commission, the regional planning commission, any adjacent municipality, municipal planning commission or regional planning commission if the project lands are located on a town boundary, and affected state agencies are entitled to party status.
2. Adjoining property owners and others: May participate as parties to the extent they have a particularized interest that may be affected by the proposed project under the ten criteria.
3. Non-party participants: The district commission, on its own motion or by petition, may allow others to participate in the hearing without being accorded party status.
If you plan on participating in the hearing on behalf of a group or organization, please bring: 1) a written description of the organization, its purposes, and the nature of its membership (T.10, § 6085(c)(2)(B)); 2) documentation that prior to the date of the hearing, you were duly authorized to speak for the organization; and 3) that the organization has articulated a position with respect to the Project's impacts under specific Act 250 Criteria.
If you wish further information regarding participation in this hearing, please contact the District Coordinator (see below) before the date of the first hearing. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs.
If you feel that any of the District Commission members listed on the attached Certificate of Service under "For Your Information" may have a conflict of interest, or if there is any other reason a member should be disqualified from sitting on this case, please contact the District Coordinator as soon as possible, no later than prior to the date of the first hearing or prehearing conference.
The application can be viewed at the NRB web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov). From the menu, select "Act 250 Database." Then, enter the Project Number "4C1274-1".
Dated at Essex Junction, Vermont this 29th day of July, 2021.
By:_/s/Rachel Lomonaco______________
Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
