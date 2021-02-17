Act 250 Notice Application 4C1301-3 and Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On November 30, 2020, BC Community Housing, LLC, PO Box 1335, Burlington, VT 05402 filed application number 4C1301-3 for the following revisions to the Cambrian Rise Development: (a) increasing the maximum number of units for the Cambrian Rise Development from 739 to 770; (b) increasing the maximum number of hotel rooms from 42 to 50; (c) increasing the maximum square footage of commercial space to 112,600 square feet; (d) converting one level of understory parking in Building C to residential units for a total of 125 units; (e) altering Building M by adding an additional floor for a total of six floors, increasing the building footprint for a total of 117 units, adding a second level of understory parking, expanding the surface parking, revised landscaping, and façade changes; (f) adding an additional floor to Building P for a total of five floors; and (g) adding an additional floor to Building Q/R for a total of six floors. The project is located at 311-375 North Avenue in Burlington, Vermont. A Prehearing Conference and site visit for this project were previously held on February 5, 2021. This Project will be evaluated by the District 4 Environmental Commission in accordance with the 10 environmental criteria of 10 V.S.A. § 6086(a).
Note to Prospective Parties: Pursuant to Vermont statute and Act 250 Rules, any person seeking to participate as a party to this proceeding MUST make such a party status request on or before the first hearing. Accordingly, all prospective parties are obligated to log in or call into the hearing scheduled below, or to file a written party status petition in advance to the Commission at NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Failure to timely appear on the hearing conference call or video conference call, or to timely file a written request by the date of the hearing, thereafter, bars a person from participating as a party in the proceeding, and any such person will thereafter lack legal standing to appeal any decision on this matter made by the District Commission. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) State of Emergency, all prospective parties are asked to supply an email address, a street address, and a mailing address to the District Commission by email (NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov) for receiving service of notices on the proceedings.
A Hearing is hereby scheduled to convene:
Date: Monday, March 1, 2021
Virtual Hearing: 9:00 AM via Microsoft Teams (see below)
Virtual Hearing Instructions: Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), this hearing will be conducted remotely via Microsoft Teams video conferencing software. To receive a Microsoft Teams invitation via email, please e-mail the District Coordinator (rachel.lomonaco@vermont.gov). If you are unable to participate using the Microsoft Teams platform, you may still call in to the conference with the following information:
• Dial: 802-828-7667
• Enter Conference ID: 687 341 36#
If you would like further information regarding participation in this hearing, please contact the District Coordinator (rachel.lomonaco@vermont.gov). If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process, please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs.
Dated this 12th day of February 2021.
By: /s/Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
rachel.lomonaco@vermont.gov
