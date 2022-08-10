Act 250 Notice Application 4C1320 And Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On December 24, 2019, Colchester Avenue Housing, LLC filed application 4C1320 for a project generally described as the construction of a 71-unit residential apartment building with surface and underground parking on 4 adjoining lots. The project is located at 72, 80, & 94 Colchester Avenue and 27 Fletcher Place in Burlington, Vermont.
The District 4 Environmental Commission will hold a public hearing on the application on September 27, 2022, at 9:00 AM at the Essex Junction District Office of the Agency of Natural Resources, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, Vermont.
This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1320). To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov.
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Aaron J. Brondyke, State Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.
Dated August 2, 2022.
By: /s/ Aaron J. Brondyke
State Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 595-2735
