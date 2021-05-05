Act 250 Notice Application 4C1336 Site Visit & Prehearing Conference 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On April 7, 2021, Town of Hinesburg filed an Act 250 application for the reconstruction of the Hinesburg Wastewater Treatment Facility which will be completed in two phases. Phase I will include (a) draining and sludge removal of Lagoon #1, (b) taking Lagoon #1 out of service, (c) constructing a drainage layer and underdrain system with groundwater pumping station within the Lagoon #1 footprint, (d) installing subgrade wick drains in Lagoon #1, and (e) filling Lagoon #1 above wick drains for the purpose of consolidating the compressible soil underneath the footprint of a future infrastructure. Phase II will include (a) upgrades to the existing main pump station, (b) construction of a new headworks, (c) construction of two new sequential batch reactor tanks with pre- and post-equalization tanks, (d) construction of a new filtration and disinfection building with associated equipment, (e) construction of a new sludge storage tank and new in-plant pump station, (f) construction of a new control building, and (g) once the new treatment plant is operational Lagoons #2 and #3 will be drained, cleaned and taken out of service. The Hinesburg Wastewater Treatment Facility is located at 290 Lagoon Road in Hinesburg, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on April 27, 2021.
This project will be evaluated by the District 4 Environmental Commission in accordance with the 10 environmental criteria of 10 V.S.A., § 6086(a). Under this application, the applicants are seeking findings on all 10 environmental criteria and a permit for Phase I, and partial findings on Criteria 1, 1(A), 1(C), 1(D), 1(F), 5, 6, 7, 8A, 9A, 9B, 9C, 9D, 9E, 9G, 9H, 9J, 9K, 9L, 10 for Phase II.
A copy of the application and plans are available for review online at the Natural Resources Board website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking on "Act 250 Database" and entering project number 4C1336.
Pursuant to Act 250 Rules 16 and 20, the Commission is convening an online Prehearing Conference. A Prehearing Conference is designed to identify the parties and the issues. The Prehearing Conference will be followed by the issuance of a Prehearing Conference Report and Order ("PHCRO"), which will prescribe any filing requirements, preliminary party status rulings, and the scheduling of a merits hearing at a later date.
Note to Prospective Parties: Pursuant to Vermont statute and Act 250 Rules, any person seeking to participate as a party to this proceeding MUST make such a request "on or before the first prehearing conference." Accordingly, all prospective parties must log in or call into the Prehearing Conference scheduled below, or file a written party status petition (including email address, street address, and mailing address) in advance with the Commission at NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Failure to timely appear on the Prehearing Conference call or video conference call, or to timely file a written request by the date of the Prehearing Conference might result in the forfeiture of your rights relative to this matter.
A Prehearing Conference is hereby scheduled to convene:
Date: Friday, May 14, 2021
In-Person Site Visit: 1:00PM at 290 Lagoon Road in Hinesburg
Prehearing Conference: 3:00PM via Microsoft Teams (see below)
Site Visit Instructions: Please visit nrb.vermont.gov/covid and click 'Mandatory Instructions for Site Visits' for important COVID-19 related requirements.
Prehearing Conference Instructions: Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), this Prehearing Conference will necessarily be conducted remotely via Microsoft Teams video conferencing software. To receive a Microsoft Teams invitation via email, please e-mail the District Coordinator (rachel.lomonaco@vermont.gov) no later than May 12, 2014 at 4:30 PM. If you are unable to participate using the Microsoft Teams platform, you may still call in to the conference with the following information:
• Dial: 802-828-7667
• Enter Conference ID: 852 669 575#
If you would like further information regarding participation in this Prehearing Conference, please contact the District Coordinator (rachel.lomonaco@vermont.gov) by no later than May 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible.
Dated this 3rd day of May 2021.
By: /s/Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
