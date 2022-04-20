 Act 250 Notice Application 4C1343 and Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 | Act 250 Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 20, 2022 Legal Notices » Act 250 Notices

Act 250 Notice Application 4C1343 and Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On January 31, 2022, Mazza's Barber Farm Road Properties, LLC, 135 Poor Farm Road, Colchester, VT 05446 and Dan Rexford 120 Webster Lane, Georgia, VT 05478 filed application number 4C1343 for a project generally described as the phased extraction of 225,000 cubic yards of sand over a 20-year period on an approximately 142-acre parcel and the construction of a new access road off VT Route 117. The permit authorizes extraction operations within Phases 1-5, only. The project is located at 308 VT Route 117 in Jericho, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on April 8, 2022 after the receipt of supplemental evidence.

The District 4 Environmental Commission hereby schedules a public hearing for this application on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00am at the Essex Junction District Office of the Agency of Natural Resources, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, Vermont. A site visit will be held before the hearing at 8:30am at the site, meeting at an existing gravel access road to the site on VT Route 117 located about 0.30 miles north of the intersection with Barber Farm Road.

This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1343).

To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov.

If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Rachel Lomonaco, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.

Dated this April 18, 2022

By: /s/Rachel Lomonaco

Rachel Lomonaco

District Coordinator

111 West Street

Essex Junction, VT 05452

802-879-5658

rachel.lomonaco@vermont.gov

