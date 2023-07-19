 Act 250 Notice Application 4c1346-1 And Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 | Act 250 Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 19, 2023 Legal Notices » Act 250 Notices

Act 250 Notice Application 4c1346-1 And Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Application 4C1346-1 from Champlain Housing Trust, Inc., 88 King Street, Burlington, VT 05401 was received on May 4, 2023 and deemed complete on June 30, 2023. The project is generally described as the development of Bay Ridge neighborhood consisting of permanent apartments and homeownership condominiums. More specifically, the project involves the renovation of 20 existing motel units in the two (2) most northerly existing buildings into 12 efficiency and 8 1-bedroom affordable rental units, and the new construction of two (2) new 24-unit buildings fronting Shelburne Road with a mixture of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units, the construction of seven (7) new buildings with 26, 2- and 3-bedroom units, a new access road (Margaret's Way) with supporting utility infrastructure, stormwater treatment, and a new neighborhood green/recreation space in the northern third of the property. The project is located at 3164 Shelburne Road in Shelburne, Vermont.

The District 4 Environmental Commission will hold a site visit on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM with a public hearing on the application immediately following the site visit at 111 West Street, Essex Junction, Vermont.

This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1346-1). To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected].

If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs.

For more information, contact Quin Mann, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.

Dated July 13, 2023.

By: /s/Quin Mann

Quin Mann

District Coordinator

111 West Street

Essex Junction, VT 05452

802-661-8041

[email protected]

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation