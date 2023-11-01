Act 250 Notice Application 4c1350 And Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1350 from Blackrock Construction, LLC, 68 Randall Street, South Burlington, VT 05403, Haystack Crossing, LLC, 210 Beecher Hill Road, Hinesburg, VT 05461, and Town of Hinesburg, Attn: Todd Odit, 10632 VT Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461 was received on February 15, 2023 and deemed complete on October 12, 2023.
The project is generally described as a Master Plan project to be conducted in two phases.
Phase I - Boundary line adjustment with the Town of Hinesburg recreation fields parcel and KB Realty Parcel together to create 52 Lots with five (5) additional right-of-way parcels, two (2) private alleys, and three (3) Phase II Parcels for future development. Phase I includes 40 Single Family Homes, 50 Congregate Care Units, 20 Attached Townhouse Units, nine (9) Residential Units in Mixed Use Buildings, 30,216 SF of Commercial Uses, and 4,793LF of New Roadways and Alleys.
Phase II - Boundary line adjustment with the Town of Hinesburg recreation fields parcel and KB Real Estate LLC parcel together to create 16 Lots with two (2) additional right-of-way parcels. Phase II includes 20 Single Family Homes, 14 Attached Townhouse Units, two (2) 10 Plex Buildings, 88 Units in Mixed Use Buildings, 25,820 SF of Commercial Space, and 2,025 LF of New Roadways and Alleys.
The Master Plan development includes: 68 Lots with seven (7) additional right-of-way parcels and two (2) private alleys, 60 Single Family Homes, 50 Congregate Care Units, 34 attached Townhouse Units, two (2) 10 Plex Buildings, 97 Units in Mixed Use Buildings, 56,036 SF of Commercial Space, and 6,888 LF of New Roadways and Alleys. The project is located at 10048 VT Route 116 in Hinesburg, Vermont.
The District 4 Environmental Commission will hold a public hearing on November 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Hinesburg Town Lower Level Conference Room, located at 10632 VT Route 116 Hinesburg, VT 05461. A site visit will be held before the hearing at 12:30 PM at the site. Directions to the site: Please drive down Haystack Rd. in Hinesburg and park in the Bissonette Athletic Fields parking area.
This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1350). To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected].
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, inorder to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Kaitlin Hayes, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.
Dated October 17, 2023.
By: /s/Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
