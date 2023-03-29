Act 250 Notice Application 4c1351 and Hearing 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 29, 2023 at 10:04 a.m.
Application 4C1351 from Allen Brook Development, Inc. was received on February 23, 2023 and deemed complete on March 9, 2023. The project is generally described as a 24-unit residential development named Barnabas Court, consisting of two duplexes and 20 single-family units on footprint lots. The project is located at 203 Belwood Avenue in Colchester, Vermont.
The District 4 Environmental Commission will hold a site visit on Tuesday April 11, 2023, at 8:30am and a public hearing on the application following the site visit on Tuesday April 11, 2023, at 9:30am. The public hearing will be held at the Essex Regional Office of the Agency of Natural Resources, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, Vermont.
This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1351). To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected].
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Kevin Anderson, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.
Dated March 24, 2023
By: /s/ Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-522-6074
[email protected]
