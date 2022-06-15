Act 250 Notice Minor Application 300007-16A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On June 3, 2022, ILH, LLC, Attn: Scott Ireland, P.O. Box 2286, South Burlington, VT 05407 filed application number 300007-16A for a project generally described as construction of a 200' x 62' crane enclosure and the relocation of a portable concrete batch plant. This project was previously approved under LUP 300007-16 and was never built. The project is located at 193 Industrial Avenue in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (h ttps://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=300007-16A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 30, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 10, 2022.
By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5614
find, follow, fan us: