Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0042-4 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
Application 4C0042-4 from Summit Distributing, LLC, Attn: Tom Frawley 240 Mechanic Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 was received on March 27, 2023 and deemed complete on April 5, 2023. The project is generally described as redevelopment of an existing retail motor fuel outlet including demolition of the existing store and canopy and the construction of a new 4,050 square foot convenience store with quick service restaurant, one retail fuel dispensing canopy with four dispenser islands (eight fueling locations), two electric vehicle charging stations, and two new double wall fiberglass underground fuel storage tanks. The project is located at 1436 West Main Street in Richmond, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0042-4).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 28, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this April 6, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
find, follow, fan us: