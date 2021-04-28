Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0051-3 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093 

On April 16, 2021, City of Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront, 645 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C0051-3 for a project generally described as rehabilitation of existing multi-use path through Oakledge Park and construction of a new universally accessible playground, path connections, 8 new universally accessible parking spaces, ADA compliant beach access, restroom improvements, landscaping, and lighting upgrades. The project is located on Flynn Avenue in Burlington, Vermont.
The District 4 Environmental Commission is reviewing this application under Act 250 Rule 51—Minor Applications. A copy of the application and proposed permit are available for review at the office listed below. The application and a draft permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking on "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0051-3."
No hearing will be held and a permit may be issued unless, on or before May 14, 2021, a person notifies the Commission of an issue or issues requiring the presentation of evidence at a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Prior to submitting a request for a hearing, please contact the district coordinator at the telephone number listed below for more information. Prior to convening a hearing, the Commission must determine that substantive issues requiring a hearing have been raised. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
If you feel that any of the District Commission members listed on the attached Certificate of Service under "For Your Information" may have a conflict of interest, or if there is any other reason a member should be disqualified from sitting on this case, please contact the District Coordinator as soon as possible, and by no later than May 14, 2021.
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs.
Parties entitled to participate are the Municipality, the Municipal Planning Commission, the Regional Planning Commission, affected state agencies, and adjoining property owners and other persons to the extent that they have a particularized interest that may be affected by the proposed project under the Act 250 criteria. Non-party participants may also be allowed under 10 V.S.A. Section 6085(c)(5).
Dated at Essex Junction, Vermont this 23rd day of April, 2021.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan, District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5662
