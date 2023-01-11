Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0094-6A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
On November 14, 2022, SRTB Holdings, LLC, 1485 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, Vermont, filed application number 4C0094-6A for a project generally described as an expansion to the existing sales and show rooms and an addition for a drop off area for the vehicle service department at the Goss Jeep facility located at 1650 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, Vermont. The project includes a new sidewalk connection to Shelburne Road and construction of a stormwater infiltration basin for roof runoff from the proposed additions. The application was deemed complete on December 28, 2022 after receipt of supplemental information and can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0094-6A).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 26, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status- petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this January 3, 2023.
By: /s/ Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-522-6074
kevin.anderson@vermont.gov
