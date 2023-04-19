Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0094-6B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published April 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0094-6B from SRTB Holdings, LLC was received on April 3, 2023, and deemed complete on April 13, 2023. The project is generally described as changes to the façade of the building approved in Land Use Permit Amendment 4C0094-6A. The project is located at 1650 Shelburne Road in South Burlington, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0094-6B).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 28, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this April 14, 2023.
By: /s/ Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-522-6074
