Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0116-14G 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0116-14G from DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Attn: Dustin Resnick 2 Bethesda Metro Center, Bethesda, MD 20814 and Diamondrock Burlington Tenant, LLC, Attn: Dustin Resnick, 2 Bethesda Metro Center Suite 1400, Bethesda, MD 20814 was received on April 6, 2023 and deemed complete on April 26, 2023 . The project specifically authorizes exterior renovations and landscaping changes at the existing Hilton Hotel in Burlington, to be renamed Hotel Champlain. A traffic island will be removed and infilled with a landscaped patio and an added sidewalk connection to Battery Street. Pavement markings, curbs and other site features will be changed to increase pedestrian safety and improve traffic flow. An existing metal panel extension of the porte cochere will be removed and the structure will be restored to its original condition as a concrete cantilever. The project will include replacement and additional site and building lighting, new signage, as well as the addition of a gas line that will extend from the hotel building to connect to a new fire feature in the landscaped area. The project is located at 60 Battery St. in Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0116-14G).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 22, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 1, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
