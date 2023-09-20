Act 250 Notice minor Application 4C0142-6B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 12:31 p.m.
Application 4C0142-6B from Rail Park LLC, Attn: Ken Pidgeon, PO Box 2187, South Burlington, VT 05407 was received on June 20, 2023 and deemed complete on August 28, 2023. The project is generally described as the construction and operation of a self-serve mini-storage facility comprising 139,950 square feet of storage across 21 mini-storage buildings, a check-in kiosk, and related parking, access, landscaping, and stormwater management improvements. The Project is located at 1945 Main Street in Colchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0142-6B).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 2, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.Dated this September 11, 2023.
By: /s/Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson, District Coordinator
111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 522-6074
