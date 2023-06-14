Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0190-12b 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0190-12B from Greenfield Capital, LLC, 35 Thompson Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 was received on May 8, 2023, and deemed complete on May 26, 2023. The project specifically authorizes signage and an updated lighting plan for a 3-story office building and warehouse with 400 parking spaces on a 20-acre parcel, previously authorized for construction in LUP 4C0190-12A. The project is located at 435 Community Dr in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0190-12B).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 26, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated June 6, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
