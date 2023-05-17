Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0219-60 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0219-60 from Burlington U Mall Owner LLC, Attn: Andrew Hayes, One Marine Park Drive, Suite 1500, Boston, MA 02210 was received on April 27, 2023 and deemed complete on May 9, 2023. The project is generally described as the conversion of an existing building (formerly Sears Automotive) into a multi-tenant commercial building. Renovations to the exterior of the building include updates to the façade, signage and new entrances to the six individual units. Site modifications include a new sidewalk and building mounted light fixtures along the northern façade. The project is located at 225 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0219-60).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 1, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 9, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
