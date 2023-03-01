Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0235-2c 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0235-2C from JNF Holdings LLC, Attn: Mark Farrell, 326 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401 was received on February 14, 2023, and deemed complete on February 22, 2023. The project is generally described as an expansion of the rear parking lot located at 1 Tigan Street within the Highland Industrial Park in Winooski Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0235-2C).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 14, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub- criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this February 22, 2023.
By:/s/Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
