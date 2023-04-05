Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0238-4G from Tesla, Inc., 3500 Deer Creek Road, Palo Alto, CA 94304 and Southland Enterprises, Inc., 69 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401 was received on March 21, 2023 and deemed complete on March 24, 2023. The project is generally described as the conversion and adaptive reuse of an existing and vacant Hannaford's supermarket building to a Tesla automobile sales, service and distribution center. The project is located at 218 Hannaford Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0238-4G).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 18, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 27, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
find, follow, fan us: