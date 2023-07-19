Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0291-3 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0291-3 from Amber Lantern, LLC, P.O. Box 3009, Burlington, VT 05408-3009 was received on June 28, 2023 and deemed complete on July 5, 2023. The project is generally described as a residential redevelopment including removal of four existing residential buildings, roads, and driveways, and construction of three new buildings totaling 117 residential units, new underground and surface parking, sidewalks, landscaping, stormwater treatment, and open spaces. The project is located at 169 Autumn Pond Way in the City of Essex Junction, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0291-3).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 2, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 12, 2023.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
