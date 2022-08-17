Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0320-31 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On August 2, 2022, St. Michael's College, One Winooski Park, Colchester, VT 05439 filed application number 4C0320-31 for a project generally described as construction of a 30' x 36' outdoor pavilion/classroom made of wood with concrete piers and a gable roof. No electricity, water or wastewater is proposed. The project is located at 0 Lime Kiln Drive in Colchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0320-31).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 30, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or email below. Dated this August 8, 2022.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
stephanie.monaghan@vermont.gov
find, follow, fan us: