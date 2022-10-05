Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0329-15c-1 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On September 15, 2022 , HJL Building LLC, Attn: Hector LeClair, 84 Pine Street FL5, PO Box 728, Burlington, VT 05402-0728 filed application number 4C0329-15C-1 for a project generally described as an after the fact addition to an approved 6,000 SF warehouse to 7,200 SF warehouse, and a 1,200 SF driveway area expansion. The project is located at 6 Oliver Wight Drive in Essex, Town of, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0329-15C-1).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 20, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this September 30, 2022.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
kaitlin.hayes@vermont.gov
find, follow, fan us: