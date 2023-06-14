Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0329-17u-1 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0329-17U-1 from Jim Ewing Property, Inc, 7 Ewing Place, Unit F, Essex Junction, VT 05452 was received on May 23, 2023, and deemed complete on June 6, 2023. The project is generally described as clearing of existing wooded Lot 6 for future development. The project is located at 6 Corporate Drive in Essex, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0329- 17U-1).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 26, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number
below.
Dated June 6, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
