Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0329-17u 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On October 13, 2022, Jim Ewing Property, Inc., 7 Ewing Place, Unit F, Essex Junction, VT 05452 filed application number 4C0329-17U for a project generally described as construction of four (4) rows of storage units consisting of 32 5'x10' units, 78 10'x10' units, and 85 10'x20' units (195 units total), and related site improvements. The project is located at 8 Corporate Drive in Essex,
Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0329-17U).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before November 9, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this October 20, 2022.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
Stephanie.Monaghan@vermont.gov
