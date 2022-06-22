Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0329-23 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On May 27, 2022, Black Bay Ventures XIV, LLC, 253 Fairway Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0329-23 for a project generally described as construction of a 54,600 sf warehouse facility (Phase I) for Autumn Harp, Inc., on an existing 9.22 acre undeveloped parcel. The project includes a 0.78-acre boundary line adjustment with 19 Thompson Drive. The project is located at 35 Thompson Drive in the Saxon Hill Industrial Park in Essex, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on June 13, 2022.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0329-23).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 8, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 13, 2022.
By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5614
