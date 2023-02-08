Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0331-13c 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0331-13C from Burlington International Airport, 1200 Airport Drive #1, South Burlington, VT 05403 was received on January 24, 2023 and deemed complete on January 31, 2023. The project is generally described as extending Taxiway G and constructing a new South Apron at the Burlington International Airport (BTV). The project is located at 1200 Airport Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0331-13C).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before February 24, 2023, a
party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the
Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10
V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state
the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will
be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other
person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party
status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-
petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public
hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this February 1, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
