Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0331-14G-1,4C0949-5,300007-10A-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On March 30, 2022, City of Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Attn: Nicolas Longo, 1200 Airport Drive, #1, South Burlington, VT 05403; Green Acres Incorporated c/o Mark Goodrich, 5229 Canterberry Drive, Sarasota, FL 34243; ILH, LLC, P.O. Box 2286, South Burlington, VT 05403; and S.D. Ireland Brothers Corp., 193 Industrial Avenue, Williston, VT 05495 for a project generally described as relocating soils off-site from the existing quarry at Burlington International Airport to Green Acres Quarry off South Brownell Road in South Burlington (4C0949-4) and to a material storage yard off Avenue A in Williston (300007-10A). The project is located at 1200 Airport Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on April 12, 2022. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0331-14G-1,4C0949- 5,300007-10A-1).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 11, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this April 18, 2022.
By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
