May 25, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 4C0331-14I 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On April 20, 2022, City of Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Attn: Nicolas Longo, 1200 Airport Drive #1, South Burlington, VT 05403 and Beta Technologies, Inc. (BETA), Attn: Blain Newton, 1150 Airport Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0331-14I for a project generally described as the construction of a general aviation hangar for aircraft maintenance and storage for BETA at the Burlington International Airport (BTV). The hangar is approximately 24,000 gross square feet and 35 feet tall. The proposed project will be constructed off of Eagle Drive at the corner of the future truck access road that will be constructed as part of the BETA aircraft assembly facility project. The project is located at 1200 Airport Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0331-14I ).

No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 13, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.

For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.

Dated this May 18, 2022.

By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan

Stephanie H. Monaghan

District Coordinator

111 West Street

Essex Junction, VT 05452

802-879-5662

Stephanie.Monaghan@vermont.gov

