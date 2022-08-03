Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0331-33A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On July 20, 2022, City of Burlington, Burlington International Airport, and BTV Hotel, LLC, filed application number 4C0331-33A for a project generally described as construction of a 119- room hotel at the Burlington International Airport (BTV). The hotel will be located at the northern end of the parking garage. The hotel will include 60,125 SF of total hotel floor space. It will include five (5) stories and be approximately 61 FT tall, which is similar in height to the northern section of the existing parking garage. The proposed hotel will cover 12,200 SF.
Work required for these construction projects includes excavation and construction of the new hotel building. Additional project features include new bituminous concrete pavement, site utilities, lighting, signage, drainage improvements, sidewalk construction, erosion prevention and sediment control, site restoration, landscaping, and ancillary appurtenances.
The City of Burlington will continue to own the land and enter into a 49-year lease agreement with BTV Hotel, LLC for this facility. The project is located at 1200 Airport Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0331-33A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 15, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Aaron Brondyke at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 26, 2022.
By: _/s/ Aaron Brondyke____
Aaron Brondyke
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 595-2735
find, follow, fan us: