Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0331-37 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On April 8, 2022, City of Burlington, Burlington International Airport, 1200 Airport Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0331-37 for a project generally described as the rehabilitation (mill and overlay) of approximately 21,000 SY of existing Taxiway A pavement between Taxiway C and Taxiway G. In addition, the project includes construction of 20 foot asphalt shoulders, installation of new taxiway edge lighting and airfield signage. The project is located at 1200 Airport Drive in the City of South Burlington, VT. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0331-37).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 16, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov . Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this April 20, 2022.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District 4 Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5662
stephanie.monaghan@vermont.gov
