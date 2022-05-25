ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 4C0339-8B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On May 4, 2022, RHTL Partners, LLC, Attn: Abel Toll, 684 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 filed application number 4C0339-8B for a project generally described as construction of a 3,155 sf building addition associated with rebranding for the existing South Burlington Mazda car dealership. Supplemental parking, sidewalk and utility revisions and improvements are proposed to support the project. No change in use, increase in employees or anticipated patrons is proposed with this project. The project is located at 1795 Shelburne Rd. in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0339-8B).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 6, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 12, 2022.
By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-5662
