Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0348-6A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 2, 2023 at 10:05 a.m.
Application 4C0348-6A from University of Vermont & State Agricultural College 31 Spear Street, Burlington, VT 05405 was received on August 4, 2022 and deemed complete on June 20, 2023. The project specifically authorizes the construction of a new multi-purpose team support building at the northeast corner of Virtue Field at the University of Vermont (UVM). The project will include utility connections and improvements to walkways adjacent to the building. The 4,640 square foot support building includes four team rooms, a training room, an official's room, a multi-stall women's restroom, a multi-stall men's restroom, a gender-inclusive single-occupancy restroom/family room, three mechanical rooms, a ticket booth, and a concession area. A new concrete walkway will also be constructed around the building.
The support building was originally permitted in 2015 through Land Use Permit (LUP) 4C0348-6 as part of the improvements to the existing playing field. While the components of the LUP 4C0348-6 were mostly built, the support building was never constructed. The construction deadline in LUP 4C0348-6 expired on October 31, 2018 and was not extended prior to the construction expiration date. UVM is reapplying for authorization to complete the support building. The project is located at 147 Spear Street in Burlington, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0348-6A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 14, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 25, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
