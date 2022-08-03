 Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0355-2A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 | Act 250 Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 03, 2022 Legal Notices » Act 250 Notices

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0355-2A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

On June 27, 2022, HNH Holdings LLC, 1417 Marshall Ave, Williston, VT 05495 and Carp & Sing Inc. 200 Commerce St, Williston, VT 05495 filed application number 4C0355-2A for a project generally described as a change of use to construct improvements to an existing permitted commercial building for the manufacture of cannabis products. No growing, cultivation, or retail sales are permitted at this site. This operation is for extraction and processing of cannabis plant material which will then be delivered to dispensaries for sale. All cannabis related business activities will be conducted pursuant to a cannabis product manufacturing license from the State of Vermont Cannabis Control Board. The project is located at 200 Commerce St, Williston, VT 05495. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0355-2A).

No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 18, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.

For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.

Dated this July 29, 2022.

By: _/s/ Kaitlin Hayes___

Kaitlin Hayes

District Coordinator

111 West Street

Essex Junction, VT 05452

(802) 622-4084

kaitlin.hayes@vermont.gov

