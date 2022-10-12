Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0388a-11h-7 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On September 9, 2022, Vermont Technical College, P.O. Box 500, Randolph, VT 05601 filed application number 4C0388A-11H-7 for a project generally described as demolition and removal of two existing commercial structures at 5689 Williston Road, Williston, VT. A gravel parking lot will remain for VTC use. The project is located at 5689 Williston Rd. in Williston, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0388A-11H-7).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 31, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status
Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status- petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Finding of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this October 10, 2022.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
kaitlin.hayes@vermont.gov
