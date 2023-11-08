Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0388A-11I 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0307-3 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0388A-11I from The Little Ones University, Attn: Caryl Jaques, 104 Old Colchester Road, Colchester, VT 05446 and 620 Lawrence Place LLC, Attn: Micheal Boudah, 471 Orchard Shore, Colchester, VT 05446 was received on October 19, 2023, and deemed complete on October 31, 2023. The project is generally described as a retrofit by Little Ones University to retrofit the existing General Office/Retail building in Williston, VT. The retrofit will change the use of the building to a Childcare Facility which will serve 18 teachers and 114 students. The project is located at 620 Lawrence Place in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0388A-11I).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before November 22, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this November 1, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
Application 4C0307-3 from Michele and Paul Fleri, 70 Alpine Dr., Jericho, VT 05465 was received on October 23, 2023 and deemed complete on October 31, 2023. The project is generally described as the construction of an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on the project tract next to the existing single family home. The ADU is a one level, 1,232 square foot, one bedroom, one bathroom home. A separate septic (mound system) is being designed. The ADU will share electricity and the drilled well that are already in place on the project tract, in addition to the existing driveway.The project is located at 70 Alpine Drive in Jericho, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0307-3).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before November 22, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this November 1, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
find, follow, fan us: