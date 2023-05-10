Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c0395-11 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0395-11 from Reperio Properties, LLC, Attn: Jeff O'Hara P.O. Box 1133, Williston, VT 05495 was received on May 2, 2023, and deemed complete on May 4, 2023. The project is generally described as the retrofit of the existing building at 1233F Shelburne Road, used previously as commercial retail space (Building F). The building will be retrofitted to accommodate a daycare. The majority of the proposed work will take place within the existing structure, and a playground will be added to the exterior of the building. The project is located at 1233F Shelburne Road in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0395-11).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 25, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated May 5, 2023.
By: _/s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
find, follow, fan us: