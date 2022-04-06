Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0400-19E 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On March 24, 2022, Chittenden Solid Waste District, Attn: Sarah Reeves, 1021 Redmond Rd., Williston, VT 05495 filed application number 4C0400-19E for a project generally described as: (1) the removal of two existing curb cuts on Redmond Road; (2) demolition of a portion of an existing garage; (3) removal of an existing water well and construction of a municipal water line extension; (4) renovation of an existing residence into a scale house; and (5) construction of a new access road off Redmond Road, truck scale, parking area, stormwater infrastructure and associated site improvements. The project is located at 860 Redmond Road in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0400-19E).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 22, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub
criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Rachel Lomonaco at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 29, 2022.
By: /s/Rachel Lomonaco
Rachel Lomonaco
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
