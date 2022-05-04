Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0436-39 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On April 4, 2022, Bolton Valley Resort, 4302 Bolton Access Road, Bolton, VT 05477 and Vermont Huts, PO Box 745, Stowe, VT 05672 filed application number 4C0436-39 for a project generally described as the construction of a 13.75-foot by 36-foot year-round cabin and detached composting privy, to be located near the intersection of Peggy Dow's ski trail and Heavenly Highway trail at the Bolton Valley Resort. The project is located on the Bolton Valley Access Road in Bolton, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0436-39).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 16, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Rachel Lomonaco at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this April 21, 2022.
By: /s/Rachel Lomonaco
Rachel Lomonaco
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
rachel.lomonaco@vermont.gov
