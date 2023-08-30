Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0460-6,4C1035-810 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0460-6,4C1035-8 from Camel's Hump Skiers' Association, Inc. c/o Dave Brautigam, P.O. Box 43, Huntington, VT 05462; Nils Smith, 1125 Bert White Rd., Huntington, VT 05462; Remo and Donna Pizzagalli Grandchildren's Trust, LLC, c/o Remo Pizzagalli, 346 Shelburne Rd., Ste 601, Burlington, VT 05401; Windekind Commons Association, LLC, c/o William Reilly, 1325 Bert White Rd., Huntington, VT 05462; Cassandra Wilday, 1069 Bert White Rd., Huntington, VT 05462; and William Curtis, 802 Hale St., Beverly Farms, MA 01915 was received on August 7, 2023 and deemed complete on August 15, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of new and upgraded nordic ski trails at Camel's Hump Nordic Ski Area, including construction for: 1) Race Starting Box at base area, 2) Toothacher/Bear Scat Draw Race Loop, 3) Cool Pool/Windekind Farm Race Loop, 4) Poole's Haunt trails, 5) Gateway Loop upgrade, and 6) Skunk Brook trail reroute. The project is located at 1085 Bert White Road in Huntington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0460-6,4C1035-8).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 11, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this August 17, 2023.
By:/s/Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
find, follow, fan us: