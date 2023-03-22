Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0471-1F,4C0155-4 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.
Application 4C0471-1F,4C0155-4 from Cynosure, Inc. P.O. Box 786, Burlington, VT 05402 was received on January 9, 2023 and deemed complete on March 8, 2023. The project is generally described as placement and stabilization of +/-10,900 cy of fill material on two adjoining parcels owned by Cynosure, Inc. located at 480 Roosevelt Hwy (Hayward Tyler) and 480 Hercules Dr (Fab-Tec). The area to be disturbed equals 0.90 acres. Future use of filled area to be determined. Material source will be nearby construction projects (e.g., the Exit 16 Diverging Diamond Interchange). The project is located at 480 Roosevelt Highway / 480 Hercules Dr in Colchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0471-1F,4C0155-4).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 4, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 13, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
