Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0515-18 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On April 21, 2022, Champlain College, Incorporated, 163 South Willard Street, Burlington, VT 05402-0670 filed application number 4C0515-18 for a project generally described as renovations to Champlain College's McDonald Hall including repairs to masonry, windows, gutters and awnings, and construction of new ramps and HVAC equipment. The project is located at 225 South Willard Street in Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on May 18, 2022 after the receipt of supplemental evidence.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0515-18).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 13, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 24, 2022.
By: /s/Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5662
