Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0534-5A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

On March 28, 2022, J.M. Rowley Corporation, P.O. Box 21, Milton, VT 05468 filed application number 4C0534-5A for a project generally described as continued operation of the existing sand extraction pit with a modification to the operation and truck load extraction limitations outlined in Condition 23 of LUP 4C0534-5. The applicant proposes to increase total extraction volume to 100,000 cy, or 6,250 truck loads per year, with no increase to the maximum loads per day (40) or average loads of sand extracted per day for the fiscal year (20 loads), and no expansion to the previously permitted footprint. The hours of operation of the pit will remain unchanged. The project is located on West Milton Road in Milton, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0534-5A).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 25, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie Monaghan at the address or email below. Dated this April 7, 2022.
By: /s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
